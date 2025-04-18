wrestling / News
Michael Cole Confirms El Grande Americano Has Been ‘Relocated’ To Gulf of Mexico
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
Michael Cole says that El Grande Americano has been “relocated” to the Gulf of Mexico. Americano was initially listed upon his debut as being from the Gulf of America, which drew some criticism from fans over the the politicization of the body of water’s current nomenclature. Americano was announced during a WWE Speed taping as being from the Gulf of Mexico and Cole confirmed on the Pat McAfee Show that the change is official.
Asked about the matter, Cole quipped (per Fightful), “He’s been relocated to the Gulf of Mexico. He’s been relocated.”
Still no word on who Americano is, outside of his definitely not being Chad Gable. No sir.
