– During a recent interview with AdFreeShows’ The Insiders, former NJPW GM Michael Craven revealed his rankings for the Top 5 Bullet Club members. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Craven on the Top 5 Bullet Club members and AJ Styles putting the group on the map: “That’s really tough because I’d have to still stay Tama [Tonga] is always gonna be the shot-caller. So no matter what, every generation of Bullet Club needs Tama Tonga. The Elite Bullet Club is different than the other Bullet Clubs, that’s the problem. Because I want to put Kenny [Omega] as a pillar there, but I don’t see Kenny as a pillar for that. I put AJ [Styles]. AJ helped put the Bullet Club really on the map. Two more? Can the Bucks count as one. They’re lifting things together. The reason is, they were part of every key moment in the early Bullet Club history. They were part of every betrayal, and they helped build the Bullet Club brand. Even though they’re actually Elite, I still put them as part of the O.G.”

On Jay white being his last pick: “Finally, I’d like to say Machine Gun Karl Anderson, but I’m not going to, though. Because I’m also gonna be looking at the long-term Bullet Club. I’m gonna put Jay White because Jay White resurrected Bullet Club. The Bullet Club almost died losing Kenny. In December, when The Elite announced this is our final Bullet Club t-shirts that we’re selling, and the office had no idea about that. We’re planning merchandise for Wrestle Kingdom. It’s Jay White that helped the Bullet Club grow, survive, and evolve again.”