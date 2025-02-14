wrestling / News

Michelle McCool To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Michelle McCool Image Credit: WWE

Michelle McCool was with the Undertaker during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, when the two were surprised by Triple H. The WWE CCO announced that McCool was the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. So far, only Triple H and McCool have been announced. WWE later confirmed the news on social media.

McCool is a former two-time WWE women’s champion and two-time WWE Divas champion.

