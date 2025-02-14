wrestling / News
Michelle McCool To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
Michelle McCool was with the Undertaker during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, when the two were surprised by Triple H. The WWE CCO announced that McCool was the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. So far, only Triple H and McCool have been announced. WWE later confirmed the news on social media.
McCool is a former two-time WWE women’s champion and two-time WWE Divas champion.
Paul "Triple H" Levesque just showed up unannounced on ESPN's Get Up to reveal that Michelle McCool is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/EZhjQ8dnBF
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 14, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: As announced by @TripleH on @GetUpESPN, @McCoolMichelleL will be inducted into the #WWEHOF as part of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Class! pic.twitter.com/8nwMfC52JF
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Details on If Ricky Starks Will Get A Name Change In WWE NXT
- More On TNA Restructuring, Company Issues Statement On New President
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Released Blair Davenport Over Will Ospreay’s Comments About Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
- Hulk Hogan Addresses His Relationship With Bret Hart, Shares Details of Their Last Meeting