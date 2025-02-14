Michelle McCool To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Michelle McCool was with the Undertaker during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, when the two were surprised by Triple H. The WWE CCO announced that McCool was the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. So far, only Triple H and McCool have been announced. WWE later confirmed the news on social media.

McCool is a former two-time WWE women’s champion and two-time WWE Divas champion.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque just showed up unannounced on ESPN's Get Up to reveal that Michelle McCool is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/EZhjQ8dnBF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 14, 2025