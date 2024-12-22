Michin Says Her Alliance With The OC Is ‘A Complicated Situationship’

Michin recently gave an update on her status in The OC, noting that the matter is a bit complicated right now. The group has been dealing with injuries to AJ Styles and Karl Anderson, and Michin was asked about her affiliation with the group in an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic.

“It feels like [laughs], it feels like a situationship,” she began (per Fightful). “Like a complicated situationship that, I don’t even know what’s happening because AJ is on the dark side, but I still have so much love for him. That’s my uncle Al right there. Luke and Karl, even though they’re with AJ on the dark side, I’m like, no, they… regardless of what they do, I will always support them, I will always love them.”

She continued, “Even Luke [Gallows] texting me after I hear Tiffany to enter in the finals for the US Championship, and it was just such a long, emotional message of him just saying nobody’s gonna take this moment away from you, you’ve made it, you did it. Just so motivating. Those are my brothers, and I love them dearly, and regardless on whatever happens, even if AJ won’t hug me back, I will still hug them, even if it’s not returned. I love them very much, and they’ll always hold a special spot in my heart.”

Michin was part of the WWE Women’s US Championship Tournament and made it to the finals, where she fell to Chelsea Green.