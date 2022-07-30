Mick Foley Recalls WWE Interview Series With Jim Ross, Vince McMahon Wanting Him To Become Dude Love

On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his WWE interview series with Jim Ross, Vince McMahon wanting him to become Dude Love in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Mick Foley on his WWE interview series with Jim Ross: “I didn’t know the questions. He didn’t tell me ahead of time. I may have been offered, but I didn’t want to hear the questions. Then, since I don’t know the questions, JR has no idea how I’m going to respond. It just took on this legitimate look of a real interview with a guy wearing a leather mask with divots missing from it.”

Mick Foley on Vince McMahon wanting him to become Dude Love in WWE: “The promo with Jim Ross goes over so well that Vince calls me on the phone, we’re living down in the Florida panhandle and rare day off because we’re working pretty steadily. He calls me at around 6 AM, and he says, ‘Hey pal, how would you like to be Dude Love?’ I said, ‘One time?’ He said, ‘From now on.’ Like the idea of bringing that character to life and allowing me to live that dream, that’s what he loved doing. People can say what they want about Vince – he wholeheartedly believes in the dream and making those dreams come true. I’ve seen him do it for someone really struggling with a life-threatening illness. We talked several weeks ago about a young man named Marcos, who I was able to bring into ring and help create this really special day. But you don’t do it without Vince’s blessing. So, he does believe wholeheartedly in that, and he wanted me to live out that dream of becoming Dude Love.

