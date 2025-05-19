Mick Foley Says Mankind Was The Toughest Of His WWE Personas To Portray

Mick Foley recently looked back on his time as Mankind and recalled that it was his hardest character to portray. Foley spoke with Denise Salcedo and during the conversation, he was asked which of his three personas — Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love — was the toughest for him to portray.

“Well, Dude Love was the easiest because it’s just me being a little nerdier than I am in real life,” Foley said (per Fightful). “Mankind was the toughest because it was a really dark character. In 1996, it was really dark, and it was tough for me to go to a dark place. I mean, literally, I would go to the boiler room to try to get into the character of Mankind.”

Foley’s last in-ring performance was during the 2012 Royal Rumble.