Mick Foley Says Missing Teeth Serve As a Reminder Of His King Of The Ring Match

Mick Foley famously lost teeth in his 1998 King of the Ring match against The Undertaker, and he recently explained why he’s never gotten them replaced. Foley spoke at For The Love Of Wrestling through Monopoly Events about his smile and how he’s never had the teeth he lost replaced because they serve as a momento of sorts from the iconic match. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On not getting the teeth replaced: “The reason I don’t replace the teeth, even though they look terrible, is they are a reminder of that night. So I don’t have a house full of wrestling memorabilia because all I have to do is get up in the morning and smile in the mirror and I remember exactly what I did for a living because of that match.”

On what he went through in the bout: “If that same type of thing happened today, the match would be stopped, and that’s like the smart thing and the wise thing, but that wasn’t what we did back in 1998, and I’m kind of lucky it wasn’t because so much of the appeal is trying to watch two human beings continue a wrestling match when one of them is no longer conscious.”