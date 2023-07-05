– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back on his famous Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker for its 25th anniversary. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mick Foley on re-watching the first Hell in a Cell match before the event: “Terry’s got some really out-there thoughts as far as things to go that extra mile. The scenario was [that] Terry and I stopped by the WWE offices, which you seldom do, but I guess we were having a house show that night within driving distance of Stamford. We got a workout in, and then I asked if we could watch the Shawn Michaels-Undertaker match, the first-ever Cell match, which was even better than I remembered it, and I remembered it as being an amazing match. ”

On Terry Funk suggesting Foley start the match at the top of the cell: “I just look at Terry, I said, ‘What am I going to do?’ And he goes, ‘Ah, Cactus, I have no idea!’ Which is not a good sign when Terry has no idea. And then I’ll never forget his laugh, he goes, ‘Hahaha, you know what you oughtta do? You oughtta start the match on top of the Cell, and what if he were to throw you off? Hahaha.'”