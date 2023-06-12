Mick Foley Thinks WWE Changed Too Much About Joey Styles on Commentary

In the latest episode of Foley is Pod (via Wrestling Inc), Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Joey Styles’ time as a commentator for WWE and how WWE changed him. Styles, who was the voice of ECW for most of its run, was hired by WWE in 2005. He worked on RAW until WWE launched their own ECW brand, and he was then moved over there until 2008, when he was replaced by Mike Adamle.

Foley said: “I thought Joey was better before they messed with his head, honestly. I thought they’re trying to take away the things that make Joey, Joey. You always play better when you’re playing to win instead of playing not to lose. And when they get in your head, make it clear that ‘Yeah, we brought you in, but we want to change the things about you that you were most certain of. And now you have Mr. McMahon in your head. It can really be a difficult existence on an announcer.“