Mickie James Wants Lisa Marie Varon Inducted Into WWE & Impact Halls Of Fame

Mickie James wants to see Lisa Marie Varon, the former Victoria and Tara, to be inducted into the WWE and/or Impact Wrestling Halls of Fame. James was a guest on the Battleground Podcast and talked about how she thinks Varon deserves to be the next inductee into either Hall of Fame.

“If anybody asked me who should be next in the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, it’s Tara,” she said (per Fightful). “Who should be next in the WWE Hall of Fame? It’s Victoria. It’s long overdue, long, long overdue.”

James continued, “That’s not just because she’s my friend. She’s my sister, and we do GAW TV together. I mean, the woman has been through it all. I’ve seen it all, and she’s watched a lot of her friends go into the Hall of Fame. You know, and I think it’s due.”