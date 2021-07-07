Mickie James Says She Is Working on a Book About Her Career

– During a recent interview with Ad Free Shows, former WWE Superstar Mickie James said she’s working on a book about her career. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“I am working on a book. It’s taking a while to write and it’s one of those things where I thought…I’m 40 now and have only lived half my life. I got approached about a book when I first left WWE the first time. I felt like my career was not even close to being done so there would be so much left out of the story. For me, the story isn’t just about the wrestling, it’s about my life as a whole because I’ve been through some stuff. It’s more the power of the journey. We’ll get there. I have started. When I’ll finish, I don’t know. It’s a big commitment. With the time that it takes, I would probably commit to one. We’ll see how well it does and then we’ll talk about another.”

Mickie James is currently set to produce the upcoming all-women’s NWA event, Empowerrr, which is set for August 28.