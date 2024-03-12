MicroMania Tour Adds WrestleMania Week Show in Philadelphia

The MicroMania wrestling tour has added a new date to its busy schedule, namely one in Philadelphia for WrestleMania week. The pro wrestling tour has added a show on April 4th at Xfinity Live! in the city, which will host this year’s WrestleMania 40.

You can see the full list of dates through the WrestleMania week show below and get tickets here.

March 12: Joe’s Sports Bar – Alpharetta, GA

March 13: Tannery Row Ale House – Buford, GA

March 13: Whiskey River Saloon – Norco, CA

March 14: the Iron & Oak Events Center – Livingston, TN

March 14: Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club – Las Vegas, NV

March 15: the The Boondox – Columbia, TN

March 15: Little Darlings – Las Vegas, NV

March 16: 1933 – Bakersfield, CA

March 16: Mr. Billy’s Bar – Clarksville, TN

March 17: Seasons Of Murfreesboro – Murfreesboro, TN

March 17: Club One Casino – Fresno, CA

March 19: Big Shots Billiards – Lake Forest, CA

March 10: Honky Tonk – Ladson, SC

March 21: Sarah’s Bullpen – Stafford, AZ

March 21: AsylumProWrestling Arena – Boiling Springs, SC

March 22: the Berkeley Shrine Club – Moncks Corner, SC

March 22: Punchy’s Tavern – Sierra Vista, AZ

March 23: Pour Choices – Woodruff, SC

March 23: Wild Side Tavern – Pahrump, NV

March 24: Pour Choices – Woodruff, SC

March 27: Hardyville Tavern – Bullhead City, AZ

March 28: BJ’s Cabana Bar – Lake Havasu, NV

March 28: The Lucky Leprechaun – Roseville, MI

March 29: The Reef Nightclub – the Wisconsin Dells, WI

March 29: the Roadrunner Saloon – New River, AZ

March 30: Ramona Mainstage – Ramona, CA

March 30: Red Moon Restaurant & Bar – Rubicon, WI

April 4: 44 Sports Grill – Glendale, AZ

April 4: Xfinity Live! – Philadelphia, PA