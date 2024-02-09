Mike Bailey Reflects On the Challenges Of Working Away From Veda Scott

Mike Bailey and Veda Scott have maintained their relationship while working away from each other, something Bailey discussed in a recent interview. The couple have occasionally worked in the same promotions but often work separately and Bailey spoke about what the experience is like in an interview with Fightful: You can check out the highlights below:

On working in separate promotions from Scott: “Well, so the thing is it’s not that hard now. I talk with people who started wrestling in Japan in 2005 or something and you had to go to an internet café to send over e-mails, and it was a whole mess. But now we can talk on video chat for hours and it’s very easy and there’s wifi. But now that we live together, we’re allowed to be in the same country and be in the same space, it’s very easy.”

On previously having a hard time with working apart: “When it was difficult was when I couldn’t come to the U.S. and Veda lived in the U.S. and we would organize our jobs and our lives in order to be together for several months. Like, we’d spend two months in, let’s say, England together, working together every weekend, sharing a room in an AirBNB, but then we’d be apart for two, three months. Which is a lot more difficult than what we’re doing now, which is being apart on some weekends. We do still work together a lot, which is great, but being apart for two to three months, you figure out ways, you find tricks to make it work and would communicate constantly, take pictures of everything and send it over, and have very many, very long conversations on the phone, which is always great and never bothered me. Again, it’s very easy now. But now that we’re together a lot more, it just feels like a blessing altogether. The fact that we’re able to get to the point where we lived in the same country, that was a huge victory.”