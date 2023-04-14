Mike Bailey Reflects On His Impact X-Division Title Reign, Dispels Rumor About Being Banned Outside Canada

Mike Bailey had a memorable run with the Impact X-Division Championship, and he recently looked back on his reign and more. Bailey spoke with Fightful recently for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On getting close to breaking Christopher Daniels’ X-Division Championship defense record: “Absolutely. I think I was headed there. I was well on my way with Frankie Kazarian, who I lost the Impact Championship to, but he was an absolute X-Division Championship legend and an X-Division legend. If I could beat Frankie Kazarian, then it’s like, who’s next? Then just working my way through those ranks was the ultimate goal. Then to challenge for the World Championship while being X-Division Champion, which is the answer to why I didn’t go for option C, which is question that is asked often and the answer is I wanted both.”

On his feud with Jonathan Gresham: “I mean, the reason why I think he and I work so well as a team is because we are both the best in the world at, arguably, wrestling altogether but certainly and objectively the best in the world at the kind of wrestling that we do, which is very specific, but very different. So that’s a very, very complex puzzle to take on.”

On the rumor that he was banned from competing anywhere outside Canada: “That’s what everyone says, which is wrong. It’s absolutely not. It’s the opposite. It’s not wrestling in the United States, but it’s wrestling everywhere else in the world outside of Canada.”