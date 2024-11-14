– PWInsider reports that former X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey is gone from TNA. His contract reportedly expired on November 1. Additionally, Bailey didn’t work the recent Impact TV tapings in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Instead, he worked some indie events in Washington State.

Fightful Select also reports that Bailey is done with TNA Wrestling, at least for the moment. Bailey previously signed a contract with the promotion in 2021, and his profile was removed from the TNA website earlier this week. Also, he filed for trademarks in his name earlier this month as well. Bailey finished up his TNA deal at the recent TV tapings in Detroit.

The report notes that Bailey is expected to receive interest from multiple promotions outside of TNA. He recently was backstage at an AEW show earlier this year. Years prior, he did agree to a WWE deal at one point. Fightful notes that Bailey is well liked in the industry, and he will reportedly have people pushing for him to get signed in both WWE and AEW.

While Bailey is still appearing on some advertising flyers for TNA, there is no word on plans for him to be used at any future events. Fightful also reports that multiple people revealed that Baileyw as saying his goodbyes backstage at the TNA TV tapings in Detroit. Bailey reportedly gave a heartfelt thank you to the people in the locker room.

Mike Bailey is currently scheduled to be at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at the Benton Convention Center from November 29-December 1. TNA has its next pay-per-view scheduled there. He’s also set to work Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and WrestleCon.