Mike Bailey Wants to Work an Elevation X Match

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling’s Desert Island Graps, Impact Wrestling star Mike Bailey discussed Elevation X being a favorite match of his and wanting to work one. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Elevation X really is my favorite. AJ Styles vs. Rhino in Elevation X really is one of my favorite things of all time. One, because it’s completely ridiculous. It’s a terrible idea. I watched it last year when I was doing a Twitch stream to get ready for Ultimate X and I watched all the Ultimate X matches I could find, and I also watched Elevation X. I had seen it, but as I’m re-watching it, I’m like, ‘this is completely ridiculous.’ I then spoke to Rhino about it, and he told me, above and beyond what you see on TV, the structure was shaky and really felt unstable, and it looks terrifying. Somehow, it’s worse. I would love to be part of it because I think it’s an incredibly over-the-top interesting concept.”

At this weekend’s Slammiversary 2023, Mike Bailey is competing in an Ultimate X Match against Jonathan Gresham, Kevin Knight, Angels, and Kushida. The winner will be the new No. 1 contender for the X-Division Title. The card is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.