Mike Chioda Recalls Being Part Of Mankind vs. Undertaker Hell In A Cell Match

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about refereeing The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, his experience in the Mankind vs. The Undertaker Hell in a Cell match, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WrestleMania 18 being one his highlight matches: “Yeah, in a way, certain ways, you know. Because there was other WrestleManias and so many I don’t want to take away, I can never — because there’s so many other WrestleManias where it was just like more of a different situation. Like you know, The Rock and Hogan match, it wasn’t a high-flying match. It was Icon vs. Icon, It was push off, shove off, the way the crowd reacted to Hogan.

“The other matches I’ve done with Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle and Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar with the cash in of Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins. And Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon. I just — so many matches I put for different reasons, because it was just different style matches, you know. It’s in the top category, but it’s hard just to say it’s the number one. For the reaction and all that so — but I don’t want to take away from all the other matches that were incredible and iconic and legendary matches that the boys put on when I was third man in the ring.”

On his experience in the Mankind vs. The Undertaker Hell in a Cell match: “I’ll tell you, like that Mick Foley thing’s coming up. I remember carrying Mick and all that. And, you know, seeing his tooth up in his nose, man. I remember like — because he went on a stretcher one time. Then we went to get him, put him on a stretcher again, they wanted him on a stretcher. And he asked me, he was like, ‘Mike, have I been on the stretcher before?’ And I said, ‘Yeah Mick, you were on it one time.’ He was like, ‘I’m not getting on it.’ Got off the stretcher, like, ‘I’m not getting on it.’ So they’re like, ‘Put him on the stretcher!’ I’m like, ‘He’s not getting on it.’ He’s like, ‘I’m not getting on that stretcher a second time!’

“So then he went through the top of the cage, right Rob? He hits that ring. We get in, and we slide in there. And I thought it was a big snot in his nose. I thought it was nose was like — and I knew what the wind had to knock him out, hitting that cage from his back, landing on his back on the ring. And so then I seen that, I’m looking closer. I’m like, ‘Oh s**t, Mick, your tooth is in your f**king nose.’ His tooth went up through his mouth, like his top of his lip and lodged in his nose and his nostril. I was like, ‘Holy s**t.’ I mean, what Mick, put his body on. It’s coming up on Dark Side of the Ring, coming up. You gotta check it out, I think next week or something or a couple of weeks. But so yeah, it’s pretty cool, man. But what Mick did man… he took Hell in a Cell to a whole another level, him and Taker. Because I remember the ratings were through the roof, and then they were through the roof on Monday’s Raw, just to see, you know?”

