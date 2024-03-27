Mike Rotunda On Getting Called For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Thought Bray Wyatt Would Go In This Year

Mike Rotunda was surprised that he is going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, as he thought Bray Wyatt would be inducted right away. Rotunda, who is being inducted as part of the US Express, is the father of the late Wyatt who passed away last year. He spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and noted that he was surprised by his induction because he imagined Wyatt would go in right away. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On Wyatt not being inducted this year: “I was surprised [I got the call to be inducted] because my son, you know, with Windham passing, I thought they were going to immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be at some point. I think WWE reassessed his stuff and thought it was too soon to go there and then the reactions and stress on us.”

On getting called for his own induction: “We got a call from WWE. They said, ‘Hunter wants to do a Zoom call.’ We were thinking they were going to tell us what’s going to happen at WrestleMania and Hunter said, ‘You guys are going to get inducted, you and Barry. You were part of the first-ever WrestleMania’ It was very flattering, obviously, and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff we’ve had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it. So, obviously, it’s a great honor because you’re getting rewarded for what you spent 40 years doing.”