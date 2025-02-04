wrestling / News
Mike Tyson Announced for WrestleCon Las Vegas
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
– WrestleCon announced that WWE Hall of Famer and boxing legend Mike Tyson will be among the guests at this year’s WrestleCon Las Vegas during WrestleMania Weekend. Tyson is attending the event courtesy of Fiterman Sports. You can view the announcement below.
WrestleCon Las Vegas is scheduled for April 17-20 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
We told you Vegas was going to be big! Our first of ~200+ talent announcements will deliver a knock out. Welcome for the first time @MikeTyson to @wrestlecon courtesy of @FitermanSports pic.twitter.com/czpNQkBVnc
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) February 4, 2025
