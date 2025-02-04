wrestling / News

Mike Tyson Announced for WrestleCon Las Vegas

February 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WrestleCon announced that WWE Hall of Famer and boxing legend Mike Tyson will be among the guests at this year’s WrestleCon Las Vegas during WrestleMania Weekend. Tyson is attending the event courtesy of Fiterman Sports. You can view the announcement below.

WrestleCon Las Vegas is scheduled for April 17-20 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

