Mike Tyson & Daniel Puder Launch Academy For Grades 6 to 12 In Arizona

WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is teaming with Daniel Puder to launch a 6th to 12th grade academy in Phoenix, Arizona. The press release that you can see below announces the launch of the Tyson’s Transformational Technologies Academy in Phoenix:

World Champion Boxer, Entertainer and Entrepreneur Mike Tyson partnered with Foundation Academies School System (MLMPI Prep Academy) and President Daniel Puder Undefeated MMA Fighter and WWE Champion.

Tyson Transformational Technologies Academy’s (Tyson’s TTA) is a Cognia Accredited Micro-School in Arizona serving youth grades 6th to 12th grade. All tuition costs are covered through the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA Scholarship) and internal school scholarships. Tyson has generously given his name, likeness, time and talents to impact the lives of our future generations of youth in the Phoenix area with no compensation.

Mike Tyson and Daniel Puder at Tyson’s Transformational Technologies Academy Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Phoenix, AZ.

This marks a significant milestone in the world of education and philanthropy as Tyson’s TTA is dedicated to emphasizing the importance and fostering the emotional, belief, and physiological intelligence. It is a trailblazer in education that is committed to serving the diverse needs of middle and high school students.

The new educational institution, founded by Mike Tyson, aims to redefine learning by combining innovation, financial literacy, mentorship, and community engagement. This visionary project reflects Tyson’s commitment to providing quality education and opportunities for personal growth to every youth regardless of their academic challenges, ethnicity, or socio-economic status.

Daniel Puder Quote:

“As a society, we get to build our youths for the next generation. We are so blessed to have Mike Tyson part of our school system. He inspires our students.”

Mike Tyson Quote:

“It’s important to me that I am able to share my life experiences to inspire the next generation. This new educational institution will build core values that I am honored and grateful to be part of the Arizona community. I was thrilled to be part of the ribbon cutting ceremony and meeting some of the students.”