Mike Tyson Joins Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)
Mike Tyson is now an auxiliary member of the Inner Circle following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tyson appeared as a special enforcer on tonight’s show for the match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood. While Tyson was neutral during the match, he got involved when the Inner Circle and Pinnacle ended up brawling at ringside, levelling Cash Wheeler with a punch.
After Jericho got the win, Tyson celebrated with the group. Jericho then decladed that Tyson was an “auxiliary member” of the stable. You can see clips from the match below:
Up Next on #AEWDynamite! @DaxFTR w/ @CashWheelerFTR v. @IAmJericho w/ @sammyguevara! All other members of #ThePinnacle & #InnerCircle are banned from ringside and Iron @MikeTyson is the Special Ringside Enforcer!
Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT – and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/GhPIQwQUG1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021
Introducing the outside enforcer for this match @MikeTyson 👏👏👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pJqyDYM0d1
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
.@MikeTyson is taking his job seriously #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Qw7wdweP0G
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
.@IAmJericho is not holding back 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qnOCqDDlti
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
Welcome to the #InnerCircle @MikeTyson 🙌 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OQrrcf8Jwl
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
Tonight in one of the BIGGEST matches EVER on #AEWDynamite & a #BloodAndGuts preview, @IamJericho picked up a win for the #InnerCircle over @DaxFTR, & @CashWheelerFTR found out that the Special Ringside Enforcer Iron @MikeTyson, is STILL the #BaddestManOnThePlanet! pic.twitter.com/UKzmTIJZcE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021
