Mike Tyson Joins Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)

Mike Tyson is now an auxiliary member of the Inner Circle following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tyson appeared as a special enforcer on tonight’s show for the match between Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood. While Tyson was neutral during the match, he got involved when the Inner Circle and Pinnacle ended up brawling at ringside, levelling Cash Wheeler with a punch.

After Jericho got the win, Tyson celebrated with the group. Jericho then decladed that Tyson was an “auxiliary member” of the stable. You can see clips from the match below:

