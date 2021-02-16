Millie McKenzie Reportedly Signs With WWE for NXT UK Brand

– According to a report by Alex McCarthy with talkSPORT, 20-year-old British wrestler Millie McKenzie has signed with WWE, and she will be a part of the NXT UK brand. McKenzie was previously in the tournament to crown the first NXT UK Women’s champion in 2018. She lost to Jinny in her first-round matchup.

Per the report, Travis Banks being signed by WWE was the central reason McKenzie was not signed sooner. Banks was released by WWE in June 2020 following allegations against him that surfaced during the #SpeakingOut movement. Millie McKenzie was part of that movement last summer and shared her story regarding Travis Banks.

Additionally, WWE officials reportedly have high hopes for McKenzie. It’s said she will be placed at the top of the card in NXT UK alongside recent signee Meiko Satomura, who she knows very well on the indie scene.

Also, McKenzie will be in action at PROGRESS Chapter 104 against Mercedez Blaze. The event will be streamed on the WWE Network on Saturday, February 20.

WWE has not yet confirmed or announced McKenzie’s signing. This comes on the heels of a number of recent reported signings for WWE, including indie wrestlers Christian Casanova, Blake Christian, Taya Valkyrie, and more.