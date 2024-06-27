wrestling / News
Mina Shirakawa Wants To Face Hiroshi Tanahashi At Historic X-Over II
June 27, 2024 | Posted by
Mina Shirakawa is looking for a match at Historic X-Over II, and she’d like to face Hiroshi Tanahashi. The second Historic X-Over is set to take place on November 17th, and Shirakawa recently spoke about wanting to be on this year’s show.
“I want to take part in it,” she told Fightful’s Grapsody show. “The first one was two years ago and I could not take part in it because I was injured. This year, I want to take part in it.”
She went on to say, “For my tag team partner; TJP or Zack Sabre Jr. They have high skill in wrestling. For an opponent; (Hiroshi) Tanahashi. He’s a New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend.”
Shirakawa is set to face Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday.
