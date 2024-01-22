wrestling / News
Minoru Suzuki Returning To MLW At Intimidation Games
January 21, 2024 | Posted by
Minoru Suzuki will return to MLW at Intimidation Games late next month. It was announced on Saturday night’s MLW Reload special that the NJPW veteran, who picked up a win in MLW over Jacob Fatu at MLW Slaughterhouse 2023, will be back for the February 29th show.
Suzuki joins Matt Riddle as announced talent for the show, though neither man’s opponent has yet been named. The show takes place in Queens, New York and will air on Triller TV.
SUZUKI RETURNS! He’ll be back with MLW at Intimidation Games in https://t.co/BTyTHwZXeV!
TUNE IN TO #MLW Reload NOW 📺 https://t.co/2M1YY83UKe pic.twitter.com/GgWnta8ohJ
— MLW (@MLW) January 21, 2024
