Miro on Why He Prefers the AEW Travel Schedule

– While speaking to Renee Paquette on the latest edition of The Sessions, AEW star Miro discussed how he prefers the AEW schedule over the WWE schedule, where you can be on the road for four-to-five days a week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Miro on being on the road four-to-five days a week being too much: “It’s different, just listening to [Sheamus] and all these guys. Just knowing he’s four or five days on the road, it’s too much. I don’t want to do that, especially right now, knowing that, eventually, I want to do something else. I want to work towards that. After this contract, I thought I was going to be done, but I can go more. It depends. I feel great. I feel my body is getting better and better, it’s not hurting, especially now with working and just having a match once a week. Your body can go so much longer.”

On if he ever worried about ring rust: “I was so afraid of that, but my wife [CJ Perry] always has to remind me, ‘No, you’re good!’ I’ll go and have some tune-ups in California, have a school there, KnokX Pro, it’s not mine, but I go and help the kids. Every now and again, I’ll text somebody to come and get beat up. They’ll come, I’ll beat them up for 20, 30, 40 minutes and I’ll get my tuning, my range, my stiffness back. AEW is cool because none of these guys that I’m working now, I’ve worked ever before and everything happens one time. It’s not like you have house shows. Everything happens right then. I love that. I love a challenge.”

Miro signed with AEW in September 2020. He also signed a new long-term contract with AEW earlier this year.