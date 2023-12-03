Miro Defends Ric Flair After Backlash Over AEW Promo, Tells Flair to Stop Reading Dirtsheets

After Ric Flair received backlash for his recent AEW Rampage promo where he invited 18-28 year old single women to meet him in his hotel room, forcing AEW to edit the promo, Miro came to his defense, urging Flair to stop reading dirtsheets.

Flair tweeted after the backlash:

“I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old, But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!”

Miro replied with:

“Stop reading the dirt sheets. They are poison and they do not represent the fans.”

Many other stars including Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, and Kevin Nash supported Flair on social media.