Missa Kate Signs With NWA
December 13, 2022
– Wrestler Robert Anthony announced this week that Missa Kate has signed with NWA. Anthony wrote on Twitter, “My legacy will be helping others see their full potential. Congrats to @MissaKate11 on signing her first deal today as well!” Kate later responded, “✗ @nwa’s Sweetheart.”
My legacy will be helping others see their full potential. Congrats to @MissaKate11 on signing her first deal today as well! pic.twitter.com/V5hasGeNO0
— Robert Ego Anthony (@Egos1313) December 13, 2022
✗ @nwa 's Sweetheart 💋 https://t.co/LxfeTQuuCg
— MissaKate✗ (@MissaKate11) December 13, 2022
