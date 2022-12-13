wrestling / News

Missa Kate Signs With NWA

December 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA David Lagana Pat Kenney Logo Image Credit: NWA

– Wrestler Robert Anthony announced this week that Missa Kate has signed with NWA. Anthony wrote on Twitter, “My legacy will be helping others see their full potential. Congrats to @MissaKate11 on signing her first deal today as well!” Kate later responded, “✗ @nwa’s Sweetheart.”

Missa Kate, NWA

