Missing Journalist Could Put WWE’s Deal With Saudi Arabia In Jeopardy

October 11, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel WWE World Cup

CNN reported that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who criticized the Saudi regime, has been missing for over a week and Turkish officials believe he was killed at the consulate. The US has acquired conversations of Saudi officials talking about luring him into the consulate. It’s currently unknown if Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, is alive or dead.

Pro Wrestling Torch editor Wade Keller noted that this could be bad for WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia. One of the congressman who spoke out against a relationship with the Saudis if the rumors are true is Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, WWE’s home state.

WWE held Greatest Royal Rumble in the country and is set to bring the Crown Jewel event there in November.

