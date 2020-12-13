Mission Pro Wrestling Run It Back Quick Results 12.11.20: Thunder Rosa, Allysin Kay in Action

– Mission Pro Wrestling was in action on Friday, December 11 for Run It Back. The event was held at Pinballz Kingdom in Buda, Texas. It was streamed live on Title Match Network. Below are some results from John Duffy and Diva-Dirt.com.

* SWE Women’s Championship Match: Miranda Gordy was victorious over Killa Kate to keep the belt.

* JENNACIDE got the win over Amber Rodriguez.

* Red Velvet beat Rache Chanel.

* Jenna Lynn won out over Aleyah Mia Sweets.

* Baby D got the win over Thunder Rosa. After the match, Baby D retired.

* Raychelle Rose was victorious over Blair Onyx.

* PPW Women’s Championship Match: Madi Wrenkowski beat Jazmin Allure to retain the title.

* Kimber Lee beat Allysin Kay.

* MPW Championship Match: La Rosa Negra got the win over Lacey Ryan to win the inaugural MPW Championship.

Mission Pro Wrestling will return for its next show on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

I am so proud of you and all the women that you have working with Mission Pro Wrestling. What a great production, very well handled and I enjoyed sharing my knowledge of business, what to expect in adversities and steps to positivity for the future of women. Thank u for having me https://t.co/sAzTbsayhS — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) December 13, 2020

Not only is @thunderrosa22 one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now, she’s also running amazing shows with @MissionProWres! Had such a blast at #RunItBack! .@LaAbusadoradePR and @LaceyRyan94 had one of my favorite matches this year.

(CC: @JAWShDT1) pic.twitter.com/AVCVUzPGGP — Jorge Flores (@jorgecflores22) December 12, 2020

Sitting on the plane home reflecting on @MissionProWres Las night and they truly have something special going on there for women. What an amazing experience. Thank you @thunderrosa22 💜💚 I CANT WAIT TO BE BACK!!! 👑💎 — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) December 12, 2020