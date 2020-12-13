wrestling / News

Mission Pro Wrestling Run It Back Quick Results 12.11.20: Thunder Rosa, Allysin Kay in Action

December 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mission Pro Wrestling Logo

– Mission Pro Wrestling was in action on Friday, December 11 for Run It Back. The event was held at Pinballz Kingdom in Buda, Texas. It was streamed live on Title Match Network. Below are some results from John Duffy and Diva-Dirt.com.

* SWE Women’s Championship Match: Miranda Gordy was victorious over Killa Kate to keep the belt.
* JENNACIDE got the win over Amber Rodriguez.
* Red Velvet beat Rache Chanel.
* Jenna Lynn won out over Aleyah Mia Sweets.
* Baby D got the win over Thunder Rosa. After the match, Baby D retired.
* Raychelle Rose was victorious over Blair Onyx.
* PPW Women’s Championship Match: Madi Wrenkowski beat Jazmin Allure to retain the title.
* Kimber Lee beat Allysin Kay.
* MPW Championship Match: La Rosa Negra got the win over Lacey Ryan to win the inaugural MPW Championship.

Mission Pro Wrestling will return for its next show on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

