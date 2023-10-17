Misty McMichael Turned Down A Tag Match With Mongo vs. Steve Austin & Debra

Misty McMichael had the chance to team with her husband Steve “Mongo” McMichael against Steve Austin & Debra in WWE, and she wishes she hadn’t turned it down. Misty was a guest on the Chicago Sports Podcast and recalled how Vince McMahon offered them a match against Austin and Debra — the latter being Mongo’s ex-wife — and said that she would have done it had she known what she does now.

“Right before everybody retired, Vince McMahon came to me with a beautiful offer, and to this day, I regret turning it down,” she said (per Fightful). “He wanted Steve and I to wrestle Stone Cold [Steve Austin] and Debra. That could have been millions in pay-per-views.”

She continued, “I didn’t know he was going to get ALS. If I would have known that, I would have done it. At the time, I was just thinking about getting him out of the business and keeping his body from injuries and I wanted him to live longer. It was pretty selfish in my decision. I probably should have done that.”