wrestling / News
MJF Beats Bryan Danielson In Sudden Death To Retain Title At AEW Revolution (Clips)
It took overtime and a whole lot of craftiness, but MJF defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Title in an Iron Man match at Revolution. MJF defeated Danielson in a sudden death period, which was ordered by Tony Khan after the one-hour time limit ended at three falls apiece with MJF about to tap.
MJF attempted to cheat several times in the overtime period, grabbing his World Title as a cover to distract the ref so he could use his Dynamite Diamond Ring. But that didn’t work and the ring was pulled from MJF’s finger during a LaBell Lock by Danielson. MJF then got to the ropes and escaped outside, making grabbing an oxygen mask that was at ringside and hitting Danielson with it outside of the ref’s purview. MJF then applied the LaBell Lock and Danielson eventually tapped out.
MJF’s title reign now stands at 107 days, having won the title from CM Punk at AEW All Out. You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.
The 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the #AEW World Championship is underway!
The Champ @The_MJF vs. The Challenger @bryandanielson
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/DQIosKAnVu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Back and forth!@The_MJF @bryandanielson
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/6JNLiBRv5m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
A devastating powerbomb by @bryandanielson flattens the champ!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/Bsa900EH3X
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Big risk, but no big reward for the champ @The_MJF!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/4NviJ35d2A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
NASTY.@The_MJF drives Danielson's neck into the canvas
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/ZHLf2qKDOA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
The crowd are on their feet for this match!@The_MJF @bryandanielson
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/SuvOHJL3h3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
First fall: @bryandanielson!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/REJw4xfEqF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Two quick falls in succession by the Champ @The_MJF!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/H6udZP2LbJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
ELBOW DROP on TARGET! 💪⬇️🎯
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/oWgjvdxkX6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Is @The_MJF going too far?
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/6xP7Fqgxab
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
A @bryandanielson payback!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/JNRMaWqy27
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson evens the score!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/MVOCCSNLLq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
Tombstone Piledriver by the Champ @The_MJF, driving Danielson's neck into the mat!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/6TU5FpzdD0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
It's official: ONE MORE FALL under Sudden Death Rules!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/KYA63BDJAW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
The Dynamite Diamond Ring isn't going to help the Champ @The_MJF tonight!
Order #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: Cable & Satellite, @BRWrestling
🌐: @FiteTV @YouTube @dazn_wrestling @PPV_com @skysportde pic.twitter.com/OPtbxsZfc8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara Has No Interest in Working AEW House Rules Shows
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle
- Nick Patrick Recalls Starrcade 1997 Finish, Says Bret Hart Restarting World Title Match ‘Felt Off’
- Dan Lambert Recalls The Rock Crying Over an Old Title Belt He Had