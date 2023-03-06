MJF Beats Bryan Danielson In Sudden Death To Retain Title At AEW Revolution (Clips)

It took overtime and a whole lot of craftiness, but MJF defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Title in an Iron Man match at Revolution. MJF defeated Danielson in a sudden death period, which was ordered by Tony Khan after the one-hour time limit ended at three falls apiece with MJF about to tap.

MJF attempted to cheat several times in the overtime period, grabbing his World Title as a cover to distract the ref so he could use his Dynamite Diamond Ring. But that didn’t work and the ring was pulled from MJF’s finger during a LaBell Lock by Danielson. MJF then got to the ropes and escaped outside, making grabbing an oxygen mask that was at ringside and hitting Danielson with it outside of the ref’s purview. MJF then applied the LaBell Lock and Danielson eventually tapped out.

MJF’s title reign now stands at 107 days, having won the title from CM Punk at AEW All Out. You can see highlights from the match below, and our live coverage of the PPV here.