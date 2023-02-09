MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Official For AEW Revolution

It is official: Bryan Danielson will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated RUSH as his final test to earn his World Title shot at the March PPV. After the match, MJF attacked Danielson and put him in an armbar.

The match will be, as Danielson previously stipulated, a one-hour Iron Man match for the title. AEW Revolution takes place on March 5th from San Francisco and airs live on PPV.