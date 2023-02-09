wrestling / News
MJF vs. Bryan Danielson Official For AEW Revolution
February 8, 2023 | Posted by
It is official: Bryan Danielson will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated RUSH as his final test to earn his World Title shot at the March PPV. After the match, MJF attacked Danielson and put him in an armbar.
The match will be, as Danielson previously stipulated, a one-hour Iron Man match for the title. AEW Revolution takes place on March 5th from San Francisco and airs live on PPV.
"You're not making it to March 5th!"#AEW World Champ @The_MJF is doing everything to make sure that @bryandanielson is in no state to fight at #AEWRevolution!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/HMvxZ94YXi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
- Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds