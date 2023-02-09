Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Have any of y’all stopped and considered just how awesome it is to be a wrestling fan right now? Man, I get so hyped on Mondays and Wednesdays now. This time last year, I nearly quit doing RAW because I was dreading it so much!

Anyway, love y’all!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

YOUR AEW Champion is in action NOW!

MJF makes his entrance for the upcoming match. Let’s fuckin gooooo!

MJF vs Konosuke Takeshita

MJF wants a handshake to start, but of course it’s all a ruse and MJF cheap shots him. Takeshita sends MJF to the corner and mounts for some punches, he stops at 10 and MJF hits an inverted atomic drop then flips off the crowd. He hist the ropes and Takeshita hits a jumping knee! He tries for another knee, but MJF pulls the ref in the way and Takeshita stops. MJF drives his knees into the left arm over and over. Then whips takeshita into the corner. MJF hooks the head and a hammer lock then hits a DDT and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!

MJF tries to whip out the corner, Takeshita stops him, so MJF drops an axe on the arm. Whip to Takeshita, MJF swings a right, Takeshita ducks. Exploder into the corner! Big boot form Takeshita. Another running boot from the corner! The third one misses and MJF rolls him up for 1..2.NO!! Whip is reversed, MJF tries to hop over but Takeshita kicks him in the chest! Nice! Brainbuster to MJF!!! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Takeshita to the top rope. Eddie Shimmy! FROG SPLASH!!! Cover for 1..2…….NO!!!! That was beautiful. Huge EDDIE chant. This crowd is lit. Takeshita lifts MJF, MJF spins Takeshita for a piledriver, but Takeshita reveres and hits a piledriver!!! He locks the hip, deadlift German with a release to MJF!! DEEEYUM!!! Takeshita turns for a knee and MJF rolls out of the ring! MJF rolls in just as Takeshita dives over the top, causing a crash and burn. Takeshita is favoring the wrist. MJF leaves the ring, grabs the hand of Takeshita and slams it down hard. He sends Takeshita into t—noooo, Takeshita reverses and sends MJF into the ringpost!

Back into the ring, and Takeshita kicks MJF. YOU DESERVE IT chant to MJF. Lol. Takeshita to the top rope. Moo—nooo!!! MJF hits the ropes and crotches Takeshita! MJF up, locks up from behind, Takeshita turns, big lariat off the top, but MJF lands on his feet! Kick to Takeshita! Elbow from Takeshita, but both men still stand, MJF hits an elbow! Takeshita with a lariat and both men down! Takeshita covers! 1…2..NO!!!! Reversal into SALT OF THE EARTH! MJF bites the fingers. Takeshita rolls up for 1..2.NO!!! Mjf hits the ropes, gets sent outside, Takeshita hits the ropes, tope over the top!!!! Takeshita sends MJF into the ring. Takeshit to the apron as MJF rolls into the center of the ring. Takeshita drops the knee pad. MJF on his knees. Takeshita goes for it and mJF rolls out of the ring! Takeshita to the out, MJF back in, he uses the ref as a shield, Takeshita enters and MJF kicks him in the shoulder. Knees over and over to the left arm. MJF spits on Takeshita. He drops a knee, Takeshita moves, MJF is hurting. Right to the arm of Takeshita, so he punches him square in the jaw. Forearms to the face over and over. Takeshita up! BLUE THUNDER BOMB!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!! Running knee!!!! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Foot on the ropes! Takeshita on the apron, climbs, struggles, goes for a senton, but MJF moves and gets in the Salt of the Earth again!!!! Takeshita reaches for the ropes!

MJF pulls him back into the middle of the ring and bridges! He pulls the lock hard over and over until Takeshita has no choice but to tap!

Winner: MJF

Y’all…that was amazing. A lot oing on here. First, they assuredly wanted to prove that MJF CAN submit people, CAN work a match working a limb, and CAN wrestle. While this was obvious, it did not deter from the reality that this was a great fucking match. Beyond what story they were trying to tell, this was just good ass wrestling. Kinda impressed…

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 13:15

MJF puts his ring back on and clocks Takeshita after taking out the ref. He mounts Takeshita, who is bleeding from the forehead, and punches over and over until…Daniel Bryan runs out to make the save.

A Samoa Joe video package/promo calls Darby a worthy and brave adversary, but Wardlow is not. Joe has taken his belt and scalp, what more does he want Joe to take from him? Men like Wardlow need to be put down immediately. He knows Wardlow has many secrets, and Joe is going to expose him. Joe will take everything from Wardlow.

Jamie Hayter vs Bunny

Handshake to start, then a side headlock takedown from Jamie. Both girls up, shoulder tackle to Bunny. Another. A third. Bunny elbows out the corner, hops ot the top rope, locks the head and falls back over the legs, letting them thangs hang. She releases after the count, and Jamie locks the head and suplexes her into the ring. Bunny rolls all the way to the other side, Jamie tries to shoulder her, but Bunny hits a shoulder then hangs her up over the middle rope. To the outside and Bunny suplexes Jamie onto the steps!

WE are back and Britt Baker is holding a fan sign for Jamie, but here comes Penelope Ford to rip the sign. Lol. Ok.

In the ring, Jamie tries for a suplex, brutally messes up and drops Bunny hard. Bunny looks possibly hurt. Jamie stomps her a few times then ends it with Hayterade quickly. Pin for 1..2..3!!!



Winner: Jamie Hayter

About half of this was during a commercial break, so not much to write about other than…Ouch. That ending looked rough, and I cant blame just one of the girls, as it seemed like both their faults. Hope Bunny is ok.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 6:04

Backstage, Saraya and Toni Storm are here to talk to Leva Bates. They bring her in, Saraya asks if her name begins with an L, which it does. Saraya tells Renee to back up, asks Toni if she wants to do the honors. Toni hits a forearm to the back, Saraya drops her, they stomp Bates a little, then spray paint an L on her back.

Yeesh, that was rough…