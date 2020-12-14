MJF, Chris Jericho & More Re-Enacting A Christmas Story Scenes For TNT, TBS Marathon

Members of the AEW roster including MJF, Chris Jericho, and more are helping hype TNT and TBS’ A Christmas Story marathon by enacting scenes from the classic movie. AEW announced that the roster has created reenactments of several iconic scenes from the 1983 holiday film that will air as interstitials during TNT and TBS’ 24-hour A Christmas Story marathon on December 24th.

The videos include Ralpha’s Santa Claus visit, the pink bunny suit bit, the Triple Dog Dare and the leg lamp. In addition to airing on TNT and TBS, they will be available online at TNT.tv and TNT’s YouTube page. The fan-voted castings are:

• MJF as Ralphie

• Cody and Brandi Rhodes as Mr. and Mrs. Parker

• Chris Jericho as Santa Claus

• Eddie Kingston as Schwartz

• Scorpio Sky as Randy

• Ortiz as Flick

• Dr. Britt Baker as Miss Shields

• Ricky Starks as Farkus

• Allie as Dill

• Frankie Kazarian as the Elf

• Luchasaurus as the Freight Man

• Narration and stage direction read by AEW announcers Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone

In addition, the interstitials will will help raise awareness for AEW’s nonprofit partner KultureCity, the nation’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility for those with autism, PTSD, anxiety and other sensory ailments. Starting Wednesday December 23rd, fans can logon to AEWCares.com to donate to KultureCity.

You can see a clip of MJF, Jericho, and Kazarian doing the Santa Claus visit below: