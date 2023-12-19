wrestling / News
MJF Inducted Into National Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame
MJF has been inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame. PWInsider reports that the AEW World Champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony that took place in Commack, Long Island.
AEW posted to Twitter with pics of the induction ceremony, which you can see below:
This morning AEW World Champion, @the_MJF received the honor of being inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame. Congrats, Max! pic.twitter.com/hVqx6xna1q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2023
