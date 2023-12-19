wrestling / News

MJF Inducted Into National Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame

December 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Dynamite 1 Image Credit: AEW

MJF has been inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame. PWInsider reports that the AEW World Champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in a ceremony that took place in Commack, Long Island.

AEW posted to Twitter with pics of the induction ceremony, which you can see below:

