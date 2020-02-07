Various News: MJF Says Cody Should Have Stayed Down, Free Match From IGNITE Wrestling, Updated Card For ROH Past vs. Present

– In a post on Twitter, MJF gave his thoughts on giving Cody ten lashes on this week’s AEW Dynamite, remarking that he should have ‘stayed down.’ If Cody can get past Wardlow on February 19, he will face MJF at AEW Revolution on February 29.

You should have stayed down. https://t.co/Tf7vIiunD3 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 6, 2020

– Powerslam.tV has released a free match from IGNITE Wrestling, featuring Kaci Lennox vs. Kilynn King.

– Here’s the updated card for ROH Past vs. Present, which happens on March 14 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas:

* Alex Shelley and Matt Sydal vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon

* Xavier vs. Jay Lethal

* Homicide vs. Brody King

* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham