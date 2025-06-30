MJF Takes Shots At AR Fox, Anthony Bowens Ahead Of AEW Dynamite Match

MJF is set to take on AR Fox, Anthony Bowens, and Brody King on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he had some shots to take online at Fox and Bowens. The match will be a qualifier match on Wednesday for the Men’s Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas, with the winner getting the #2 sport in the gauntlet match.

MJF first replied to AR Fox expressing his excitement for the match, retweeting an “AYE OK LETS GO!!!!” and writing:

“Yeah let’s go back to catering where you belong. Your ass is mine!!!!!”

As for Bowens, he initially wrote:

“It’s pride month and out of respect I’ll let you get your weird scissor bullshit in before I dismantle you.”

However, when he realised that the show actually takes place on July 2nd, he added:

“Oh snap! Match is In July?!?!? lol. You’re f**ked.”

