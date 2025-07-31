wrestling / News
MJF vs. Mark Briscoe Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 30, 2025 | Posted by
MJF and Mark Briscoe will do battle on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s show that the two rivals will do battle next week after Briscoe defeated Ricochet in the main event. He then called out MJF, who appeared on the TitanTron and eventually agreed to the match. He then attacked Briscoe from behind with Hangman Page making the save.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night live on TBS.
With next week’s main event between @The_MJF and @SussexCoChicken now official, MJF made sure Mark Briscoe won’t make it to the match at 100%.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/b71Y7EaQoe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 31, 2025
