MJF vs. Mark Briscoe Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF and Mark Briscoe will do battle on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s show that the two rivals will do battle next week after Briscoe defeated Ricochet in the main event. He then called out MJF, who appeared on the TitanTron and eventually agreed to the match. He then attacked Briscoe from behind with Hangman Page making the save.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night live on TBS.