– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, AEW World Champion MJF discussed his interesting in trying out acting as a full-time career and more. MJF has a brief appearance in the new film, The Iron Claw, released in theaters over the weekend. He’s also credited as an executive producer of the film. Below are some highlights:

MJF on his executive producer credit: “I think it developed based on how much I contributed behind the scenes and the relationship that I got with Sean Durkin. He’s an incredible director and he created an incredible movie, along with Efron and [Holt] McCallany. Getting to work with those guys was incredible. Chavo Guerrero did an incredible job training these guys.”

His thoughts on the film: “It’s one of the best movie adaptions in regards to professional wrestling. A lot of the time when you watch a professional wrestling movie, you’re cringing because they get everything wrong. They’ll use words in the wrong context. Matches will happen in the wrong way. Someone will get pinned while they’re facing down. It’s a f–king mess. I feel like they really caught the vibe, not only of that generation of professional wrestling, but of professional wrestling as a whole.”

On the coolest thing about being a wrestler: “I think that’s the coolest thing about being a professional wrestler is you get to swim in circles and work with people that you literally grew up watching and idolizing. Not a lot of sports are like that. There’s not a lot of people that grew up watching Brett Farve, for example, at quarterback and then got to play against Brett Farve once they grew up. There’s a lot longer of a shelf life in pro wrestling, for the most part, than in most other major professional sports. The fact that I’ve gotten to work with and beat guys like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, when in reality these guys have everyone I just named has been in wrestling for over a decade. How many sports is that normal with? Not many.”

MJF on his fugure in Hollywood: “I genuinely think in five years from now, I’m going to be a guy that people see regularly on their TV screen outside of the professional wrestling landscape. Trust me, I love wrestling too much to not still be involved in it. I will most likely still be full-time, but I want to be acting full-time as well by then. I would also like to put out an album by then. I would like to be a well distinguished actor that is recognized as being a great actor that transitioned from wrestling like these greats that did it before me. Like Dwayne, like Batista. Like Cena.”

The Iron Claw is now playing in theaters. MJF will defend his AEW World Title on Saturday, December 30 against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End. The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.