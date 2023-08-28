MK Ultra Retain Knockout Tag Team Titles At Impact Emergence

MK Ultra were able to survive three other teams to retain their Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Emergence. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly retained the championship on Sunday’s show, defeating Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans; The Death Dollz; and Jody Threat and KiLynn King. Threat was a substition for King’s usual partner Taylor Wilde, who was written out of the match by a backstage attack.

MK Ultra’s title reign now stands at 44 days, having won the titles from The Coven at Slammiversary. You can see our live coverage of the show here.