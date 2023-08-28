wrestling / News
MK Ultra Retain Knockout Tag Team Titles At Impact Emergence
MK Ultra were able to survive three other teams to retain their Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Emergence. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly retained the championship on Sunday’s show, defeating Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans; The Death Dollz; and Jody Threat and KiLynn King. Threat was a substition for King’s usual partner Taylor Wilde, who was written out of the match by a backstage attack.
MK Ultra’s title reign now stands at 44 days, having won the titles from The Coven at Slammiversary. You can see our live coverage of the show here.
BREAKING: After being attacked backstage, @RealTaylorWilde is not cleared to compete in the 4-way Knockouts World Tag Team Title match tonight at #Emergence – taking her place will be @JodyThreat!
Get IMPACT Plus: https://t.co/yTFoDbqhgb pic.twitter.com/JB9htN9fPU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2023
Toronto's own @JodyThreat has arrived!#Emergence pic.twitter.com/ety04cahaV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@KiLynnKing drops @Kelly_WP with a Stalling Suplex!#Emergence pic.twitter.com/CytzAvruqG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
Cuz she's SIIIICK! @FearHavok #Emergence pic.twitter.com/mdVTMj8DtW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@JodyThreat is so fired up she tagged @Rushlemania! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/9EXybevnRw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
MK Ultra just destroyed @Rushlemania! @mashaslamovich @Kelly_WP #Emergence pic.twitter.com/CL1OuMdgIj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023