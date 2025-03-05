MLP Women’s Canadian Champion To Be Crowned In Tournament, Will Start At MLP Mayhem

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling will hold a tournament to crown the first MLP Women’s Canadian Champion, which will kick off at MLP Mayhem. The company announced on Tuesday that a tournament will be held at Mayhem to determine the two competitors who will compete at MLP Northern Rising on May 11th to determine the inaugural champion.

The full announcement reads:

“At #MLPWrestling Northern Rising in Toronto, we are going to crown the first ever MLP Women’s Canadian Champion! But first, there will be an 8-woman tournament at MLP MAYHEM in Windsor to decided the two finalists! Match-ups for the tournament coming soon!

