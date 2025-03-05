wrestling / News
MLP Women’s Canadian Champion To Be Crowned In Tournament, Will Start At MLP Mayhem
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling will hold a tournament to crown the first MLP Women’s Canadian Champion, which will kick off at MLP Mayhem. The company announced on Tuesday that a tournament will be held at Mayhem to determine the two competitors who will compete at MLP Northern Rising on May 11th to determine the inaugural champion.
The full announcement reads:
“At #MLPWrestling Northern Rising in Toronto, we are going to crown the first ever MLP Women’s Canadian Champion! But first, there will be an 8-woman tournament at MLP MAYHEM in Windsor to decided the two finalists! Match-ups for the tournament coming soon!
Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE NOW at http://mlpwrestling.com!
Order MLP MAYHEM on Triller TV at https://trillertv.com/vl/p/maple-leaf-wrestling/”
At #MLPWrestling Northern Rising in Toronto, we are going to crown the first ever MLP Women's Canadian Champion! But first, there will be an 8-woman tournament at MLP MAYHEM in Windsor to decided the two finalists! Match-ups for the tournament coming soon!
Tickets for MLP MAYHEM… pic.twitter.com/zpBb5gtpuP
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) March 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Hating Wrestlers Using Agents In Negotiations
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber