MLW Adds Trios Matchup to This Weekend’s TV Tapings

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a trios match to the MLW beIN SPORTS TV taping on Saturday, February 3 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford, and Griffin McCoy will face Wasted Youth and Nolo Kitano. Here’s the full announcement:

Trios match added to MLW card this Saturday in Philly

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Trios fight: Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford & Griffin McCoy vs. Wasted Youth & Nolo Kitano at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW SuperFight on February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The bout will be part of the beIN SPORTS portion of the taping.

Tony Deppen, captain of his team, is unapologetically arrogant. Known as obnoxious bastards, Deppen and his cohorts have brazenly caused problems for all who they have crossed paths with. Deppen’s single-minded pursuit of disruption has garnered attention, particularly as he campaigns for a shot at the MLW World Middleweight Title.

Standing in their way is the combination of Wasted Youth and Nolo Kitano. A high octane trio, expect them to will rely on speed, cutting edge moves and a blistering offense. Will high risk produce high reward?

Can Philly’s finest out-fight the Deppen led trio or will they be the next to crash and burn at Deppen and his crew’s feet? Find out this Saturday!

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, February 3 in Philadelphia.

SUPERFIGHT TRILLER TV+ CARD

World Heavyweight Title Fight:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Satoshi Kojima

CMLL Lucha Libre Showcase Espectacular!

Místico vs. Averno (presented by Salina de la Renta)

New Japan vs. MLW!

Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu

Death Machine Rules!

Sami Callihan vs. AKIRA

Hoss Fight!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

2/3 Falls for the MLW World Middleweight Title:

Rocky Romero (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Ichiban

beIN SPORTS TV TAPING BOUTS

National Openweight Title Fight:

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. Jake Crist

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor (promoted by Saint Laurent) vs. Matthew Justice

4-Way Women’s Featherweight Fight

Delmi Exo vs. Zayda vs. Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi

Trios Fight

Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford & Griffin McCoy vs. Wasted Youth & Nolo Kitano

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.