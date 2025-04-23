MLW Announces That Azteca Lucha Has Officially Sold Out

– Major League Wrestling announced today that the upcoming MLW Azteca Lucha show scheduled for next month has officially sold out. The event will be held on May 10 at Cicero Stadium. Here’s the full announcement:

May 10 Chicago Azteca Lucha Sells Out

Watch MLW live on YouTube Saturday, May 10.

MLW Azteca Lucha • May 10 | Cicero Stadium | 10PM ET Free on YouTube

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced that its return to Chicago for Azteca Lucha on Saturday, May 10 at Cicero Stadium has officially sold out.

Fans around the world can stream Azteca Lucha free starting at 10:00 p.m. ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

In a stunning feat, the event sold out without a single match or talent announcement — underscoring the unprecedented momentum MLW is experiencing.

“The people of Chicago have spoken. They’ve bought every ticket… and they don’t even know what’s coming. That’s because MLW is not just a show — it’s a movement,” said MLW President César Durán. “Everyone wants in. Even when they don’t know what’s coming — they just know it’s going to be unforgettable.”

Matches and featured talent for Azteca Lucha will be announced in the days ahead.

MLW has now sold out every event since January 2023, making this the hottest era in the history of Major League Wrestling, dating back to its inception in 2002.

