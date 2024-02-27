wrestling / News

MLW Announces Limited Ticket Availability for Intimidation Games

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Intimidation Games 2024 Image Credit: MLW

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) issued an alert today that there is only limited ticket availability remaining for this week’s MLW Intimidation Games 2024 event. The card is scheduled for Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Remaining tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.

