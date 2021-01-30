MLW Announces Los Parks to Defend Tag Titles on Next Week’s Fusion

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Los Parks will defend their newly won MLW tag team titles for the first time on next week’s episode of Fusion. They will defend their titles against TJP and Bu Ku Dao on February 3 at 7:00 pm EST. You can view the full announcement below:

Los Parks vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao World Tag Team Title Match set for FUSION

Los Parks defend belts for first time this Wednesday!

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao for this Wednesday, February 3 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Los Parks have set their first World Tag Team Championship defense in what promises to be a high-flying nonstop title fight.

With TJP and his protege Bu Ku Dao defeating Violence is Forever in an eliminator match to determine the next challengers for the title, the duo now look to dethrone the newly minted tag team champions in Los Parks.

TJP, who first competed in MLW in 2004, will fight for his first championship in MLW. This also marks newcomer Bu Ku Dao’s first challenge for gold in the league.

Former World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich have deferred their contractual right to a rematch until a later date, citing their on-going conflict with Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy.

Los Parks have promised a “celebration of blood and brutality” for their new jefe, the mysterious owner and proprietor of Promociones Dorado, which is now a subsidiary of Azteca Underground LLC.

Will TJP and Bu Ku Dao shock the world and deliver Los Parks the distinction of the shortest reign in division history?

Will the third member of Los Parks play a role in the championship bout?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.