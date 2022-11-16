MLW Announces Signing Of Billington Bulldogs

The Billington Bulldogs are MLW-bound, with MLW announcing the tag team’s signing today. On the debut episode of MLW Insider, Alicia Atout announced that the company has signed Thomas and Mark Billington, the nephews of The Dynamite Kid. She noted that the two will compete at MLW Blood & Thunder in January.

The two teamed up with Davey Boy Smith to face the Bomaye Flight Club at MLW Fightland in October.