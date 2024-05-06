MLW Announces Timothy Thatcher For Battle RIOT VI

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced Timothy Thatcher for Battle RIOT VI on June 1st in Atlanta, GA. MLW issued the following:

Timothy Thatcher enters MLW Battle RIOT VI in Atlanta, June 1

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Timothy Thatcher as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Widely considered one of the best scientific pro wrestlers in the world, Timothy Thatcher is revered and feared for his rugged, technical style.

Journeying around the world and winning championships in the United Kingdom, Germany and North America, Timothy Thatcher is a top ranked wrestler on several international circuits.

Now Thatcher vies for his shot at MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima. Entering the Battle RIOT, Thatcher is ready to riot and outwrestle and outfight 39 other combatants.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com.

Battle Riot VI participants:

•Matt Riddle • Sami Callihan • Ernest “The Cat” Miller • Matt Justice • Timothy Thatcher • More to be announced soon!

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT CENTER STAGE

Located in the heart of Atlanta, originally “Theatre Atlanta”, Center Stage was built in 1966. An iconic live performance venue in Midtown celebrating over five decades hosting music, comedy, wrestling, boxing, eSports, film and television recordings, and private events.

Center Stage is located at 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

PARKING

1360 Peachtree Street Garage (reserve in advance)

1374 West Peachtree Street Garage

1372 Peachtree Street Garage

MARTA AND RIDESHARE

MARTA Arts Center Station (Red & Gold Lines)

Distance: 0.2 miles along West Peachtree Street

Uber / Lyft / Taxi: For your safety, please use 17th Street

(b/w West Peachtree St & Spring St)

