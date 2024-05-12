MLW Azteca Lucha Results 5.11.24: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More

MLW Azteca Lucha took place on Saturday and saw a couple title changes, plus more. The MLW show took place in Chicago, Illinois and aired on Triller TV+; you can see results below, per Fightful:

* Salina de la Renta is prevented from entering the building by some masked men.

* Atlantis, Jesus Rodriguez, & Guerrero Mayo Jr. def. Felino, Virus, & Villano III Jr.

* Cesar Duran and Salina have a back and forth backstage.

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Bad Dude Tito def. Rickey Shane Page

* Atlantis Jr. def. Ultimo Guerrero

* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima & Okumura def. Second Gear Crew

* Matt Riddle def. Joshua Bishop. Sami Callihan attacked Riddle after the match.

* Averno & Magnus def. Star Jr. & Fuego

* Salina de la Renta tried to open the door to the secret to lucha libre but found it locked.

* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Mistico def. Barbaro Cavernario

* After stealing a key from Duran, de la Renta opened the door to find two masked men.