MLW Azteca Lucha Results 5.11.24: New Tag Team Champions Crowned, More
MLW Azteca Lucha took place on Saturday and saw a couple title changes, plus more. The MLW show took place in Chicago, Illinois and aired on Triller TV+; you can see results below, per Fightful:
* Salina de la Renta is prevented from entering the building by some masked men.
* Atlantis, Jesus Rodriguez, & Guerrero Mayo Jr. def. Felino, Virus, & Villano III Jr.
* Cesar Duran and Salina have a back and forth backstage.
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Bad Dude Tito def. Rickey Shane Page
* Atlantis Jr. def. Ultimo Guerrero
* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima & Okumura def. Second Gear Crew
* Matt Riddle def. Joshua Bishop. Sami Callihan attacked Riddle after the match.
* Averno & Magnus def. Star Jr. & Fuego
* Salina de la Renta tried to open the door to the secret to lucha libre but found it locked.
* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Mistico def. Barbaro Cavernario
* After stealing a key from Duran, de la Renta opened the door to find two masked men.
