Full MLW Battle Riot III Taping Results (SPOILERS)
MLW held its first live event with fans tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA (h/t PWInsider) with Battle Riot III. The show will air July 24th on beIN Sports.
* Rustin Grundy defeated Anthony Catena
* Delmi Exo defeated Brittany Blake
* Alex Kane defeated Budd Heavy
* Gino Medina defeated KC Navarro
* Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated Team Filthy in a Bunkhouse Brawl
* Calvin Tankman defeated Lee Moriarty
* King Muertes defeated Richard Holliday to win the Caribbean Championship
* MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated Tom Lawlor to retain his title
* Ashley Vox defeated Willow Nightingale
* Davey Richards defeated TJP
* Rivera & Slice Boogie defeated Injustice
* Aramis defeated Arez
* MLW Champion Jacob Fatu defeated Matt Cross to retain the title
* MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone won Battle Riot III, last eliminating Mads Krueger. Hammerstone is now guaranteed a MLW title match against Jacob Fatu.
We’ve missed you MLW fans. It feels great to be back in Philadelphia at a SOLD OUT @2300Arena for #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/0w5NdlQLHm
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 10, 2021
The NEW LAX #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/5p4m6wPVPU
— John Siino (@CnoEvil) July 11, 2021
Tremendous match between King Muertes & @MostMarketable.
Glad to have Muertes back on TV. #MLW #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/UKLTk3Se8X
— The Wrestling Estate (@TheWrestlingEst) July 11, 2021
Alex Hammerstone defending the #MLW National Openweight Title against Tom Lawlor now. #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/3bS7hPY3Rt
— Brian :: PWChronicle… Black Lives Matter (@pwchronicle) July 11, 2021
@AramisLuchador with an impressive win at #BattleRiot @MLW pic.twitter.com/p0bU8hr8y1
— BODYSLAM.NET (@BodyslamNet) July 11, 2021
New Caribbean Champion at @MLW #BattleRiot!@2300Arena pic.twitter.com/oYVIc59LDi
— Michael Cavacini (@MCavacini) July 11, 2021
“Welcome Back” chants for @RichardsWesley after he and @MegaTJP tore the house down at #MLW #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/Jy8ueZgMXC
— The Wrestling Estate (@TheWrestlingEst) July 11, 2021
It’s @MegaTJP vs @RichardsWesley yet again in the #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/h1Xw22zhWC
— BODYSLAM.NET (@BodyslamNet) July 11, 2021
Hey Siri, how do I become one of @MostMarketable airpods? #BattleRiot pic.twitter.com/Xv6VYkAZ3N
— Christina✨ (@idontlovethat) July 11, 2021
