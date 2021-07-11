Full MLW Battle Riot III Taping Results (SPOILERS)

MLW held its first live event with fans tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA (h/t PWInsider) with Battle Riot III. The show will air July 24th on beIN Sports.

* Rustin Grundy defeated Anthony Catena

* Delmi Exo defeated Brittany Blake

* Alex Kane defeated Budd Heavy

* Gino Medina defeated KC Navarro

* Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated Team Filthy in a Bunkhouse Brawl

* Calvin Tankman defeated Lee Moriarty

* King Muertes defeated Richard Holliday to win the Caribbean Championship

* MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone defeated Tom Lawlor to retain his title

* Ashley Vox defeated Willow Nightingale

* Davey Richards defeated TJP

* Rivera & Slice Boogie defeated Injustice

* Aramis defeated Arez

* MLW Champion Jacob Fatu defeated Matt Cross to retain the title

* MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone won Battle Riot III, last eliminating Mads Krueger. Hammerstone is now guaranteed a MLW title match against Jacob Fatu.

