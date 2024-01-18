MLW Reportedly Ending Tenure In Philadelphia

MLW has run largely in Philadelphia over the last year-plus, but that is reportedly coming to an end after next month’s SuperFight. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that MLW’s last currently-scheduled date for the city is SuperFight, which takes place on February 3rd.

The company has been running largely in the city since late 2022 other than a few shows in New York City and Tijuana. The current plan is to have the promotion tour more this year with dates in New York on February 29th, Tampa/St. Petersburg on March 29th, and Chicago on May 11th. While WrestleMania 40 is set for Philly this year, the company’s only planned appearance there will be at WaleMania.