MLW Reportedly Ending Tenure In Philadelphia

January 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW updated logo Major League Wrestling, MLW Slaughterhouse Image Credit: MLW

MLW has run largely in Philadelphia over the last year-plus, but that is reportedly coming to an end after next month’s SuperFight. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that MLW’s last currently-scheduled date for the city is SuperFight, which takes place on February 3rd.

The company has been running largely in the city since late 2022 other than a few shows in New York City and Tijuana. The current plan is to have the promotion tour more this year with dates in New York on February 29th, Tampa/St. Petersburg on March 29th, and Chicago on May 11th. While WrestleMania 40 is set for Philly this year, the company’s only planned appearance there will be at WaleMania.

